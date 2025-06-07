IAM Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

