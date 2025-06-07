Metaverse Stocks To Research – June 6th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, PowerUp Acquisition, NIP Group, and Super League Enterprise are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that build and power the “metaverse,” a network of immersive virtual environments where users interact via digital avatars. These equities cover firms involved in virtual-reality/augmented-reality hardware and software, gaming platforms, digital real estate and blockchain-based economies, giving investors exposure to this emerging digital ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.15. 93,324,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,439,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.42. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $316.82. 747,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a 52-week low of $275.01 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $198.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Globant stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.85. Globant has a 52-week low of $88.03 and a 52-week high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SKM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 198,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,527. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

NIPG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 279,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,811. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. NIP Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76.

Super League Enterprise (SLE)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

Shares of SLE stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,444. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

