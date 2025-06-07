Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – June 6th

Lululemon Athletica, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, NIKE, PDD, and Target are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in designing, manufacturing, distributing, and retailing clothing and related accessories. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the fashion sector, whose performance is shaped by consumer trends, seasonality, brand positioning, and global supply-chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $66.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,854,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.22 and a 200 day moving average of $338.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,040. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.33 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.52.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,012.21. 631,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,362. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $793.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $992.47 and a 200-day moving average of $978.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,228,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $778.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.76. Walmart has a 12-month low of $65.64 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. 5,007,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,030,537. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,054,531. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.35. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

