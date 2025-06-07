Blue Chip Stocks To Research – June 6th

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long history of stable earnings, strong balance sheets, and reliable dividend payments. They’re viewed as lower-risk investments because these firms have proven resilience in various economic conditions and command leading positions in their industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

NYSE KRMN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 332,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,269. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.39.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.59. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,062. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

