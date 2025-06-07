Top Entertainment Stocks To Watch Today – June 6th

Roblox, Alibaba Group, Target, SEA, Arista Networks, Walt Disney, and DraftKings are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, producing, distributing or showcasing media content and leisure activities—such as film studios, streaming services, theme parks, or video game publishers. Investors buy these equities to tap into consumer spending on movies, music, gaming and live events, with valuations often hinging on content pipelines, subscriber growth, box-office performance and broader trends in media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $95.91. 8,417,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,813,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox has a 1-year low of $34.41 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. 3,917,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,718. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $116.56. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.12. 3,285,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,036,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,477,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,324. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,278,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Featured Stories