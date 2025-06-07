Fitness Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 4th

Apple, PDD, and Lululemon Athletica are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around health and exercise—ranging from gym and studio operators to makers of workout equipment, apparel and digital training platforms. These companies’ revenues and growth prospects are closely tied to consumer interest in wellness trends, at-home workouts and wearable fitness tech. As demand for health-focused products and services fluctuates, fitness stocks can offer attractive growth potential but may also experience higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.84. 34,354,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,048,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.69.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. 7,231,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,138,791. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.68. 1,874,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,539. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.00.

