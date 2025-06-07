iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 181,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,686 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $103.20 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

