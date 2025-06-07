Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,722,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United Rentals by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,778,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $707.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $650.15 and a 200-day moving average of $697.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.15.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

