Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,659,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,975,000 after buying an additional 205,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,015,000 after acquiring an additional 442,126 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,486,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,899,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,379,000 after purchasing an additional 634,469 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $42.88.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

