SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 378 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,926,028,000 after acquiring an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,004,000 after acquiring an additional 464,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,447,000 after buying an additional 115,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,686,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,722,000 after buying an additional 76,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 2.4%

Elevance Health stock opened at $393.70 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.45 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $409.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.53.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

