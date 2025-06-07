KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,729,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 19,106.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,588,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $221,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

