Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

