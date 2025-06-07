Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.1% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 342.7% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.4% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $697.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $587.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.84. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.00, for a total transaction of $348,249.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,042. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.00, for a total value of $370,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,886. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,171 shares of company stock valued at $35,163,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.48.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

