Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 3.5% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.19. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

