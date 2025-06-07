KFG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $400.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,721 shares of company stock worth $286,248,728. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

