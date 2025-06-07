Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,607 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 588.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 870,721 shares of company stock valued at $286,248,728. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.62. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

