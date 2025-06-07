SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,032 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

