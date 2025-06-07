Foster Group Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 73.5% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 61.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $236.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.59 and a 1 year high of $242.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.31 and its 200-day moving average is $223.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.