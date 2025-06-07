Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $98.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.04.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316,005 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $113.47 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

