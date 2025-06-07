50,329 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,794,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,622,000 after buying an additional 549,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,763,000 after acquiring an additional 726,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $222,491.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,121 shares in the company, valued at $99,623,515.94. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,591 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $178.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

