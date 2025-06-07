Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Mehul Joshi Sells 8,061 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CFO Mehul Joshi sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $25,230.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,925 shares in the company, valued at $669,585.25. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pulmonx Trading Up 6.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.52.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.
View Our Latest Report on Pulmonx
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pulmonx
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- This Banking Giant Just Got a $90 Price Target Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.