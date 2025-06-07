Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Mehul Joshi Sells 8,061 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) CFO Mehul Joshi sold 8,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $25,230.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,925 shares in the company, valued at $669,585.25. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.77. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

