SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 9,673,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 38,388,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,080.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 669,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,356.60. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,900. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,760 in the last ninety days. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $4,662,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,078,000 after acquiring an additional 143,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,595,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

