D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $17.37. 26,713,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 44,092,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QBTS. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $14,378,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,729,004. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Biscay sold 96,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $1,723,865.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,340.36. This represents a 47.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,358,009 shares of company stock worth $23,282,578. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.