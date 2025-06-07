United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3661 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 2.8% increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

United Microelectronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years. United Microelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect United Microelectronics to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of UMC opened at $7.61 on Friday. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Microelectronics stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 1,794.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,349 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMC shares. Wedbush cut United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

