Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.43 and last traded at $28.12. 115,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 497,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Harrow Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 769.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

