ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:ESP)

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Price Performance

NYSE ESP opened at $37.72 on Friday. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Oneil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Corr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $58,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,570.82. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $351,307. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

About ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company’s principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

