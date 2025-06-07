ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

ABM Industries stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Sean Michael Mahoney sold 1,800 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $90,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,672.75. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 37,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $1,941,094.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,656 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,884.72. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,374 shares of company stock worth $2,733,303. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

