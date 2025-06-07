Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the bank on Monday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This is a 1,773.7% increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.0024229.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.7%

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,578 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

