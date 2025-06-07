JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells $586,935.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,915. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FROG opened at $42.75 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of JFrog by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,470,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

