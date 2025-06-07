NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Sells $852,320.20 in Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $852,320.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,371.52. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NMI stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,886,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 209.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after purchasing an additional 970,551 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NMI by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,034,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after purchasing an additional 844,037 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $13,174,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $13,136,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

