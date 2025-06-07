Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 3,051 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

