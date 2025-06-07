Harrington Investments INC Sells 350 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4,485.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,079,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.58 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $29,509.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,682.10. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 876 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,850. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,297 shares of company stock valued at $242,374. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised Ormat Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

