iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,333,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $64.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

