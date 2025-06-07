Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $26,000 Position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned about 0.30% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 366,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

ACXP opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -1.38. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.33.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

