DKM Wealth Management Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 0.8% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.26.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

