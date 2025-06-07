JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Sold by GGM Financials LLC

GGM Financials LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,708,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,156,000 after purchasing an additional 779,783 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 12,184.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 375,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 372,711 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BBUS opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.05.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

