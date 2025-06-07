Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by LPF Advisors LLC

LPF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.6% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 28,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $40.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

