Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,379,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Vertiv by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,101,000 after buying an additional 1,928,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after buying an additional 990,361 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

