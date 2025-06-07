Sara Bay Financial Acquires 2,120 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $80.00 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

