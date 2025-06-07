Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 318 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Balchem were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 358,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,511,000 after purchasing an additional 40,890 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter worth $833,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BCPC. Wall Street Zen cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price target on Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.