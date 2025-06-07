Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

