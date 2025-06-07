Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $300,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.