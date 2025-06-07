Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Down 27.1% – Time to Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 27.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,195 ($16.17) and last traded at GBX 1,220.88 ($16.52). Approximately 41,837,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,899% from the average daily volume of 1,395,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,674 ($22.65).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($31.11) to GBX 2,400 ($32.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,499.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Broderick acquired 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,414 ($19.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,413.30 ($11,381.63). 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

