Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,600. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $2,056,700.00.
  • On Thursday, May 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.
  • On Friday, April 25th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.
  • On Friday, March 21st, Christian Kleinerman sold 7,908 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $1,223,130.36.
  • On Tuesday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $586,172.85.
  • On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $210.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $214.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.97.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

