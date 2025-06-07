Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,600. The trade was a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $2,056,700.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.

On Friday, April 25th, Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Christian Kleinerman sold 7,908 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $1,223,130.36.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $586,172.85.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $210.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.15. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $214.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 24.23% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.97.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

