Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $387,000 Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFG opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $16.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.