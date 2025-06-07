Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,010 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 118,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ET opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

