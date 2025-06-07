Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 10,010 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 118,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.5%
NYSE ET opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.64.
Get Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/02 – 06/06
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- A Large Oil Supply Draw Could Mean Upside in These 3 Energy Names
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks Getting Rare Double Upgrades From Analysts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.