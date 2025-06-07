The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 0.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $90.33 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.59.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

