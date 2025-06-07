Strategent Financial LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Strategent Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Strategent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategent Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $62.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $63.25.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

