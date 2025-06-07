Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 186,122 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 186,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $2,296,745.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,463,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,476.64. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $169.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 38,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Alphatec by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Alphatec by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

