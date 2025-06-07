ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.40 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.86). Approximately 50,016,348 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 931% from the average daily volume of 4,852,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.10 ($0.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.80) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of £453.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 39.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.27.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

